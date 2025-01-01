News On Japan
Nissan to Double Number of Mall Showrooms by 2027

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor announced on November 14th that it plans to double the number of its showrooms inside shopping malls to more than 30 locations from fiscal 2027 onward. The move will expand its presence in the growing category of “experience-based stores,” a format increasingly adopted in the apparel industry and other sectors.

These stores do not sell cars directly but instead focus on explaining vehicle features and brand appeal.

The initiative comes as the automaker faces declining showroom traffic amid weakened brand power following years of management difficulties. By bringing new models into high-footfall commercial spaces, Nissan aims to reach a broader range of customers and boost its sales performance.

Source: Kyodo

