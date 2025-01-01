Osaka Metro Posts Record Interim Profit on Expo Boom

OSAKA, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Osaka Metro announced that its interim financial results reached a record high, driven by an increase in ridership linked to the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

According to the company, operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025 rose 45% from the previous year to 34.6 billion yen, while net profit climbed 41% to 22.9 billion yen — both marking record highs.

The Chuo Line’s Yumeshima Station, the only railway line directly connecting to the Expo site, has seen a surge in passengers. During the Expo period, Osaka Metro’s average daily ridership reached 2.52 million, up 15% from the same period a year earlier, boosting transport revenue significantly and generating approximately 9.7 billion yen in profit related to Expo operations.

The company has also revised upward its full-year forecast for both operating and net profit in anticipation of continued strong demand through the Expo period.

Source: YOMIURI