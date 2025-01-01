Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Japan

TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - A strong winter air mass is forecast to move over Japan on November 18th and the following days, marking the first full-scale cold front of the season and prompting warnings for heavy snow and storm-force winds.

From November 18th through November 19th and into November 20th, northern Japan is expected to experience cold conditions strong enough to bring heavy snowfall even in low-lying areas, while eastern and western Japan are likely to see snowfall in mountainous regions as the cold air spreads.

Forecasts show rain, snow, and increasingly strong winds nationwide. In Hokkaido, blizzard conditions are expected to develop across wide areas from the evening of November 18th. On November 19th, snow is likely to fall across lowland areas of Tohoku and along mountain ranges in eastern Japan, with some locations expected to accumulate significant amounts. Authorities are urging drivers to use winter tires or snow chains and to drive with caution.

Snow may also fall and accumulate along mountain areas in regions such as western Japan’s Chugoku area on November 20th. Temperatures nationwide on November 19th and November 20th are expected to drop to December levels, while dry air in sunny regions will increase the risk of colds.

Source: TBS