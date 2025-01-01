News On Japan
Travel

Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Japan

TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - A strong winter air mass is forecast to move over Japan on November 18th and the following days, marking the first full-scale cold front of the season and prompting warnings for heavy snow and storm-force winds.

From November 18th through November 19th and into November 20th, northern Japan is expected to experience cold conditions strong enough to bring heavy snowfall even in low-lying areas, while eastern and western Japan are likely to see snowfall in mountainous regions as the cold air spreads.

Forecasts show rain, snow, and increasingly strong winds nationwide. In Hokkaido, blizzard conditions are expected to develop across wide areas from the evening of November 18th. On November 19th, snow is likely to fall across lowland areas of Tohoku and along mountain ranges in eastern Japan, with some locations expected to accumulate significant amounts. Authorities are urging drivers to use winter tires or snow chains and to drive with caution.

Snow may also fall and accumulate along mountain areas in regions such as western Japan’s Chugoku area on November 20th. Temperatures nationwide on November 19th and November 20th are expected to drop to December levels, while dry air in sunny regions will increase the risk of colds.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Japan

A strong winter air mass is forecast to move over Japan on November 18th and the following days, marking the first full-scale cold front of the season and prompting warnings for heavy snow and storm-force winds.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

JTB Continues to Reshape Japan’s Travel Landscape

JTB’s domestic travel and inbound tourism demand have rebounded sharply as the company’s annual revenue has surpassed 1 trillion yen, and it is now taking on a major transformation of Japan’s travel industry through a series of unconventional strategies.

Kinosaki Onsen Tests Pedestrian Zone

Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture has begun a trial pedestrian zone in the Kinosaki Onsen district to create a safer environment for tourists strolling through the hot spring town.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Spectacular Aurora Turns Hokkaido’s Night Sky Red, With More to Come

An aurora colored the night sky red over Hokkaido on November 12th, offering a rare sight for residents and visitors. Footage from Kushiro Town captured the sky gradually glowing red as waves of light curved and streamed across the horizon, painting a vivid display.

Stunning Views of Ancient Tombs From the Sky

A sightseeing hot air balloon offering aerial views of the World Heritage-listed Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, has drawn more than 7,000 visitors within its first month of operation.

Expo Site One Month After Closing Captured From Helicopter

About one month after the Expo’s closing, a guerrilla live broadcast showed the site as seen from a helicopter. This footage has now been released as an archived video, offering a rare aerial look at the grounds one month after the event’s conclusion.