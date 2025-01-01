Inside the Making of Japan’s New Luxury Hotels

NARA, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Nara, previously lacking in accommodation options, now hosts a unique category of high-end hotel. The person responsible for creating these unconventional luxury properties across Japan is the daughter of one of the country’s wealthiest families and leader of a major real estate company with total assets exceeding 1 trillion yen.

In the city of Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, a woman walks through the historic streets conducting market research, stopping to ask whether anyone is eating Hida beef skewers or local snacks topped with thin slices of Hida beef. The area is a popular sightseeing district, and she is studying what kind of street foods are drawing visitors.

That woman is Date Tadako, the 54-year-old president of Mori Trust, a company that has rapidly emerged as a major force in Japan’s luxury hotel market by developing distinctive properties tailored to their surroundings. Mori Trust is best known as one of the largest landlords in central Tokyo, owning roughly 60 office buildings in Minato Ward alone. The company’s total assets exceed 1.6 trillion yen, reflecting its long-standing strength as a major real estate developer.

Date, the heir to this vast portfolio, assumed the presidency in 2016 from her father, Mori Akira. She immediately shifted the company’s focus toward hospitality, taking the once-modest hotel division and turning it into a central pillar of growth. By forming partnerships with global luxury brands and creating hotels that break from conventional Japanese models, she has doubled Mori Trust’s revenue in just eight years.

Back in Takayama, Date reveals that she has already purchased a traditional machiya townhouse and attached kura storehouse as potential sites for her next project. The structures, more than a century old and formerly owned by a local sake brewery, retain the elegant proportions and textures characteristic of the region’s historic architecture. Walking through the dimly lit interior, Date notes how comfortably the space could serve as a reception hall or lounge. She envisions transforming the buildings into a luxury hotel that blends harmoniously with the neighborhood.

Her decision is rooted in two key advantages: the refined semi-Japanese architectural style of the property and its rare location just 100 meters from a designated preservation district known for its immaculate historic streetscape. The surrounding area offers a 360-degree immersion in traditional townscape while still providing the daily conveniences that travelers appreciate. Date believes that such environments, where visitors can experience the essence of Japanese culture simply by stepping outside, offer the greatest value for international luxury hotel brands.

One of the clearest examples of her strategy’s success is found in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district. Beyond a gate bearing the name Suiran, a path lined with greenery leads to a quiet entrance marked with a small plate displaying the Luxury Collection emblem. Although the property carries a Japanese name, it is operated as one of Marriott’s top-tier brands, offering guests an experience that blends understated traditional aesthetics with the standards of a global luxury chain. Built on the former villa of a prominent prewar zaibatsu family and restored meticulously by Mori Trust, the hotel has earned the top ranking for six consecutive years in a prestigious American travel magazine.

Guests praise not only the atmosphere and scenery but also the refined dining options, noting that the riverside views and carefully curated hospitality create a uniquely Japanese sense of luxury. The success of Suiran has become a benchmark for Date’s approach: identifying exceptional locations that embody the spirit of Japan, restoring historic architecture with sensitivity, and integrating global hotel brands that can attract affluent travelers from around the world.

Through this strategy, Date has positioned Mori Trust as one of Japan’s most influential developers in the luxury travel market, creating properties that allow guests to experience the depth and richness of regional landscapes while driving economic revitalization in areas long overlooked by mainstream tourism.

