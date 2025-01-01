What's Next for Japan Stocls After AI High

TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - The Nikkei Average has surged past 50,000, yet many individual investors say their portfolios have barely moved, underscoring how narrowly led the rally has become as the NT ratio—Nikkei divided by TOPIX—climbs to a record, reflecting outsized strength in a handful of high-priced technology names while a broad swath of stocks lags behind, and even within the Nikkei 225 the gap between the strongest and weakest deciles over the past six months has widened to extreme levels, pushing the headline index higher while leaving many constituents flat.

This divergence has sharpened since late September into October as domestic “high tech” shares tracked U.S. momentum, aided by index mechanics that give greater weight to high-price names in the price-weighted Nikkei; by contrast, defensives and domestics tied to internal demand have mostly underperformed, with notable exceptions among large retailers.

Amid this backdrop, department store shares have retreated sharply since reports that Japan will raise visa processing fees toward Western levels, a move that sparked concerns about inbound tourism; however, the sell-off appears mismatched to fundamentals because high-spending visitors who drive luxury purchases are unlikely to cancel trips over modest fee increases, while budget travelers—who may feel the pinch—contribute less to big-ticket department store sales.

Two additional supports argue against a deep, lasting hit to the sector: first, the weak yen continues to enhance Japan’s price appeal for overseas shoppers; second, luxury demand in Asia shows signs of stabilizing, with major European houses citing improving trends in China and the wider region—an encouraging read-through for Japan’s urban flagships that rely on premium cosmetics, leather goods, watches and jewelry.

Taken together, the recent drop in department store stocks looks more like profit-taking catalyzed by a convenient headline than a shift in structural demand; while market leadership remains concentrated in technology, any normalization of breadth—along with sustained inbound flows—could see investors revisit department stores as a lagging reopening-plus-luxury beneficiary.