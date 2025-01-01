News On Japan
Manufacturing Surge Lifts Japan’s Core Machinery Orders

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Core machinery orders — a leading indicator of private-sector capital investment — rose in September, with the Cabinet Office reporting that orders excluding ships and electric utilities climbed 4.2 percent from the previous month to roughly 920 billion yen. It marked the first increase in three months.

Manufacturing orders grew sharply, jumping 23.3 percent, while non-manufacturing orders fell 8.7 percent. The Cabinet Office left its overall assessment unchanged, stating that "the recovery shows signs of pausing" compared with the previous month.

Source: テレ東BIZ

