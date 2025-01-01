Japan Expects 7.47 Million Tons of Rice Harvest, Up 10% From Last Year

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced that the country’s main crop rice harvest for the 2025 season is expected to reach 7.468 million tons, marking an increase of 676,000 tons from the previous year and representing growth of roughly 10 percent.
With production projected to surpass demand, expectations of a future decline in wholesale prices are spreading among industry participants, although retail prices continue to trend higher.
Source: テレ東BIZ