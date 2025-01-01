News On Japan
Society

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

NAHA, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

A massive 400-kilogram bear was recently captured on video prowling through deep snow and toppling a 300-kilogram box trap loaded with deer meat, illustrating how the animals’ search for food has expanded as poor harvests of nuts and berries drive them into populated areas.

Human injuries from bear encounters are mounting, and municipalities are running out of ways to handle the growing number of culled animals. At the Nanbu Hiyama Sanitation Union, Ueto, the head of the facility, said operations ran “at full capacity in September and October,” adding that “the numbers this year are simply abnormal.”

In Kaminokuni, located in southern Hokkaido, the situation has escalated dramatically. The town, which saw only six bears culled last year, has already processed 104 since January—roughly 17 times more. Staff at the town office have been inundated with response duties to the point of disrupting normal administrative work. A freezer located near the office is now used to temporarily store carcasses that hunters bring in after culling and dismantling the animals, a stopgap introduced only this year because same-day transport to disposal plants has become difficult.

Sugino, head of the town’s agriculture and forestry division, explained that the freezer was necessary because carcasses left at ambient temperatures in summer quickly rot and produce strong odors. However, the freezer fits only one bear, and during peak periods carcasses exceeded its capacity. “At times we had no choice but to place them temporarily around the freezer,” Sugino said. “We’ve never experienced culls on this scale.”

At the Nanbu Hiyama Cleaning Center in Esashi, which handles waste for five towns including Kaminokuni, the strain is acute. Ueto said the facility incinerated roughly 30 bears last year but has already processed more than 120 this year. Each incineration requires around 100 liters of kerosene; the plant used 3,000 liters last year but has already consumed more than 7,000 liters in 2024, doubling fuel costs.

Capacity is another critical limit. “We can only burn two bears per day,” Ueto said. “When we fall behind, the carcasses start to decay, so in those cases we have no option but to bury them. Until now, almost everything was properly incinerated, so we have very little experience with landfill disposal.”

As authorities struggle with disposal, chefs are exploring how to incorporate bear meat into cuisine as a form of “life’s cycle.” Fujimoto, head chef of the French restaurant Les Canetiers in Sapporo’s Nishi Ward, has been serving Hokkaido brown bear dishes for about five years. He said the key is to soften the meat’s distinctive aroma while retaining a subtle wild character. “If we can turn a life that has been taken into nourishment for people, then it’s our job to prepare it deliciously,” he said.

Fujimoto sources bear meat directly from hunters in towns such as Biei and Kamifurano. Using classic French techniques, he tempers the scent with herbs and transforms the meat into dishes he describes as uniquely flavorful, with firm but tender fibers. The restaurant offers bear as part of its dinner courses, beginning at 11,000 yen, and uses bones and connective tissue to make consommé, ensuring minimal waste.

Reporters who sampled the dishes described them as unexpectedly mild, with a pleasant chew and soft texture. Fujimoto believes bear meat has the potential to become a signature Hokkaido ingredient, saying he hopes to convey that the animal—often associated with fear—has another side when appreciated as food.

However, he acknowledged the challenges in expanding its use: brown bears are far fewer in number than Ezo deer, capturing them is dangerous, and maintaining freshness requires processing within one to two hours of the kill, making speed essential.

Asked how long bears will remain active this season, Horiuchi, a commentator on the program, said they consulted Professor Sato at Rakuno Gakuen University for insight.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Cancels Student Dispatch Program to China

Okinawa’s Board of Education has cancelled this year’s program to send high school students to China after officials received notice from the host institution that it could no longer accept the group.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

Japan–China Tensions Deepen as Cancellations Surge

Tensions between Japan and China have escalated rapidly following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi in the Diet regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, prompting Beijing to introduce a series of countermeasures including a call for citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, with the impact already spreading across the Kansai region’s economy.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Oita Fire Brought Under Control

A large-scale fire in Oita City’s Saganoseki district entered its third day on November 20th, and although authorities declared the blaze “brought under control” late in the morning, firefighters continued battling smoldering hotspots across the affected area as a full extinguishment remained out of reach.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

78% of Couples in Japan Say Their Marriage Is Harmonious

With November 22nd recognized as Good Couple Day, Meiji Yasuda Life released the results of its annual survey highlighting Japan’s perceptions of married life, including the ranking of the country’s most admired celebrity couples.

Akasaka Attacker Changed Shoes Near Scene Two Hours Before Stabbing Woman

A woman in her 40s who was scheduled to perform at a live house in Akasaka was stabbed in the abdomen and other areas on November 16th, leaving her seriously injured, and new information indicates that the man who attacked her had changed his shoes near the scene roughly two hours before the assault.

Eleven Suspects Arrested in Saitama Theft Ring

A man who hid his face from cameras as he was escorted by police at the Tokorozawa Police Station in Saitama was among the suspects arrested on suspicion of theft. Police say he and three others allegedly broke a window and entered a vacant home in Hitachi City in August 2025, where they stole wristwatches and other items valued at about 15,000 yen.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Why Cambodia's Fraud Networks Target Japanese

A series of arrests involving Japanese nationals overseas is drawing renewed attention to the expansion of special fraud rings, with on-the-ground reporting in Cambodia revealing the presence of hidden power brokers whose influence is believed to extend into the country’s political establishment. As scam groups establish bases across Southeast Asia, new details are emerging about how these networks operate and why Japanese citizens have become prime targets.

Oita Fire Brought Under Control

A large-scale fire in Oita City’s Saganoseki district entered its third day on November 20th, and although authorities declared the blaze “brought under control” late in the morning, firefighters continued battling smoldering hotspots across the affected area as a full extinguishment remained out of reach.

Russian Woman Found Dead in Osaka Apartment, Suspect Released

Osaka prosecutors have decided not to indict a 21-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture in a case where the body of a Russian woman was discovered in a multi-unit residence in Osaka City in July, concluding on October 18th that the evidence did not warrant pursuing charges.

Three Bodies Found After Aircraft Crashes in Fukuoka Mountains

A light aircraft carrying three people that departed from Saga Airport on the morning of November 19th was found crashed in the mountains of Hoshino Village in Yame City, Fukuoka Prefecture, where emergency crews recovered three bodies whose identities and genders have yet to be confirmed.