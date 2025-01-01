Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

TOKYO, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

The population of foreign residents reached approximately 3.96 million at the end of June, the highest on record, and the government has been seeking ways to strengthen programs that support coexistence between foreign nationals and local communities. Securing the necessary funding for these initiatives has become a pressing issue.

According to government sources, the fees for key residence procedures are now being considered for steep increases. The cost for changing residence status or renewing a visa for a period of one year or longer—currently set at 6,000 yen—would be raised to around 30,000 to 40,000 yen. Fees for obtaining permanent residency would increase from the current 10,000 yen to more than 100,000 yen.

Revenue from the higher fees would be allocated to improving conditions for accepting foreign nationals, including strengthening support systems, as well as funding the deportation of individuals residing illegally.

At a relevant cabinet meeting on November 4th, Prime Minister Takaichi instructed ministers to review the fee structure based on levels found in major Western countries.

Currently, the upper limit for residence procedure fees is capped at 10,000 yen under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. Raising fees beyond this ceiling will require amending the law, and the government plans to submit a revision bill during next year’s ordinary Diet session.

