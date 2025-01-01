News On Japan
Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

TOKYO, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

The population of foreign residents reached approximately 3.96 million at the end of June, the highest on record, and the government has been seeking ways to strengthen programs that support coexistence between foreign nationals and local communities. Securing the necessary funding for these initiatives has become a pressing issue.

According to government sources, the fees for key residence procedures are now being considered for steep increases. The cost for changing residence status or renewing a visa for a period of one year or longer—currently set at 6,000 yen—would be raised to around 30,000 to 40,000 yen. Fees for obtaining permanent residency would increase from the current 10,000 yen to more than 100,000 yen.

Revenue from the higher fees would be allocated to improving conditions for accepting foreign nationals, including strengthening support systems, as well as funding the deportation of individuals residing illegally.

At a relevant cabinet meeting on November 4th, Prime Minister Takaichi instructed ministers to review the fee structure based on levels found in major Western countries.

Currently, the upper limit for residence procedure fees is capped at 10,000 yen under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. Raising fees beyond this ceiling will require amending the law, and the government plans to submit a revision bill during next year’s ordinary Diet session.

Source: TBS

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Sales Begin With 1 Billion-Yen Dream

Sales have begun for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery on November 21st, offering a combined 1 billion yen for the first prize and bonus numbers, prompting long queues of people hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime windfall.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

Japan–China Tensions Deepen as Cancellations Surge

Tensions between Japan and China have escalated rapidly following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi in the Diet regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, prompting Beijing to introduce a series of countermeasures including a call for citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, with the impact already spreading across the Kansai region’s economy.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Beijing Escalates Pressure on Japan as Diplomatic Rift Widens

China’s backlash to Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments on a Taiwan contingency has intensified day by day, with the Chinese military now uploading a series of satirical illustrations to social media depicting a figure believed to be Takaichi.

Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

Nagoya Moves to Stop Illegal Collection of Aluminum Cans

Nagoya’s November session of the city assembly opened with members receiving a new ordinance proposal that would prohibit the unauthorized removal of aluminum cans and other recyclable materials placed out for collection, a move prompted by a sharp rise in scavenging as soaring material prices increase the value of recovered aluminum.

Tensions Persist in Japan-China Relations

Tensions between Japan and China showed no sign of easing on November 18th after bureau-level talks in Beijing, where the Chinese side again demanded that Prime Minister Takaichi retract a parliamentary remark regarding a Taiwan contingency, prompting a firm rebuttal from the Japanese delegation.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Hong Kong Warns Citizens to Be Cautious When Traveling to Japan

Hong Kong authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when traveling to Japan, calling attention to what they describe as growing safety concerns. The advisory, issued on October 15th, warns citizens to stay alert during visits to Japan.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.