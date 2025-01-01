Japan’s Core Consumer Prices Rise 3.0% in October

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Japan’s nationwide consumer price index excluding fresh food rose 3.0 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, extending the streak of price increases to 50 consecutive months since September 2021 as the pace of inflation quickened from September’s 2.9 percent gain on the back of continued food price hikes.

Food items drove much of the upward pressure, with rice prices jumping 40.2 percent as the surge in costs showed no sign of easing, while coffee beans climbed 53.4 percent, chocolate rose 36.9 percent, eggs increased 13.6 percent, and chicken was up 9.0 percent.

Telecommunication charges rose 14.5 percent, reflecting effective price hikes following adjustments to major carriers’ rate plans, and hotel accommodation prices increased 8.5 percent amid strong inbound tourism demand.

Meanwhile, high school tuition fees fell sharply by 94.1 percent as a result of a new government support program launched this year for households with annual incomes of around 9.1 million yen or more.

Source: TBS