78% of Couples in Japan Say Their Marriage Is Harmonious

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - With November 22nd recognized as Good Couple Day, Meiji Yasuda Life released the results of its annual survey highlighting Japan’s perceptions of married life, including the ranking of the country’s most admired celebrity couples.

This year’s top choice for the “ideal celebrity couple” was DAIGO and Kitagawa Keiko, who surpassed last year’s first-place duo, Ohtani Shohei and his wife Mamiko. Many respondents expressed admiration for how DAIGO and Kitagawa continue to thrive in their careers while enjoying raising their children together as a family.

Among ordinary households, the survey found that 78.4% of married people consider their relationship “harmonious.” When asked about the secrets to maintaining a good marriage, respondents most commonly cited frequent communication, expressing gratitude, and avoiding excessive demands on one another.

The data also showed a striking difference in how much time couples spend talking each day. Those who described their marriage as harmonious reported an average of 4 hours and 26 minutes of conversation, while couples who said their relationship was not harmonious spoke for just 50 minutes, marking nearly a fivefold gap.

Technology is also beginning to play a role in sustaining relationships. When asked whether they refer to AI for advice related to dating or married life, 75.1% of respondents said they do. AI is already being used for household budgeting, managing relationships, and offering guidance on major purchases.

Some couples are integrating these tools into daily life. In one example shared in the survey, a husband said his wife often consults AI and then sends him screenshots via LINE summarizing what the AI believes each spouse is doing well—or not well—and offering suggestions for improving communication.

The results suggest that while traditional habits such as conversation and gratitude remain central to a strong marriage, AI is emerging as a new companion in navigating modern relationships.

Source: ABCTVnews

