News On Japan
Society

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

Nov 25 (News On Japan) - A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

The break occurred on a major water pipe linking a dam and a purification plant in the northern part of the main island, triggering an extensive loss of supply. Since the night of November 24th, parts of Naha and Urasoe and the entirety of Itoman and Nanjo have been without running water.

In response, Naha set up four emergency water distribution points. Residents queued for supplies, with one parent saying the sudden loss of water was alarming, noting, "It came so abruptly, and with a baby at home, we really need water."

The outage has forced Naha Airport to suspend operations at its restaurants from the morning of November 25th, while several elementary and junior high schools have struggled to provide school lunches and have moved up dismissal times.

According to the prefectural government, the purification plant resumed sending water at 4 a.m. on November 25th, but municipalities are delaying the restoration of household supply until they confirm water clarity and safety. Officials warn that some areas are likely to face prolonged disruption.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

Chinese Tourists Plunge in Kyoto

Kyoto’s famed autumn foliage reached its peak in late November as crowds gathered at Eikando, a temple with more than a thousand years of history and one of the city’s most celebrated spots for viewing fall colors, with visitors posing for photos along the bridge railings and foreign tourists standing out prominently among them.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Thai Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Mother in 12-Year-Old Girl

Thai police announced they have secured an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai national, who was brought to Japan and allegedly forced to work illegally at a massage parlor in Tokyo. The warrant is on suspicion of human trafficking and other charges.

Stolen Car Plows Into Busy Tokyo Street, 1 Dead 11 Injured

A man believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one person dead and 11 others injured in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on November 24th was taken into custody as police began questioning him on a voluntary basis.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Taxi Slams Into Sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Hitting Pedestrian

A taxi crashed onto a sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district late in the morning on November 21st, leaving a woman in her 50s injured in an area crowded with tourists near the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge.

Man Arrested After Killing Three Family Members in Sapporo

A man arrested on suspicion of killing three members of his family at their home in Sapporo’s Kita Ward on October 31st is believed to have attacked them in the first-floor living room, where all were later found collapsed.

78% of Couples in Japan Say Their Marriage Is Harmonious

With November 22nd recognized as Good Couple Day, Meiji Yasuda Life released the results of its annual survey highlighting Japan’s perceptions of married life, including the ranking of the country’s most admired celebrity couples.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

Akasaka Attacker Changed Shoes Near Scene Two Hours Before Stabbing Woman

A woman in her 40s who was scheduled to perform at a live house in Akasaka was stabbed in the abdomen and other areas on November 16th, leaving her seriously injured, and new information indicates that the man who attacked her had changed his shoes near the scene roughly two hours before the assault.