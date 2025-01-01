Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

Nov 25 (News On Japan) - A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

The break occurred on a major water pipe linking a dam and a purification plant in the northern part of the main island, triggering an extensive loss of supply. Since the night of November 24th, parts of Naha and Urasoe and the entirety of Itoman and Nanjo have been without running water.

In response, Naha set up four emergency water distribution points. Residents queued for supplies, with one parent saying the sudden loss of water was alarming, noting, "It came so abruptly, and with a baby at home, we really need water."

The outage has forced Naha Airport to suspend operations at its restaurants from the morning of November 25th, while several elementary and junior high schools have struggled to provide school lunches and have moved up dismissal times.

According to the prefectural government, the purification plant resumed sending water at 4 a.m. on November 25th, but municipalities are delaying the restoration of household supply until they confirm water clarity and safety. Officials warn that some areas are likely to face prolonged disruption.

Source: FNN