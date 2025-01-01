Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort Opens 10 Days Earlier

HOKKAIDO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Sapporo’s winter sports season officially arrived as Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort in Minami Ward opened on November 21st, welcoming skiers to a handful of summit-area courses that were cleared for the first runs of the season. With fresh snowfall earlier this week, the resort opened 10 days earlier than in 2024, drawing visitors who had been waiting since morning for the first lift to start.

Many skiers said they took paid leave to enjoy the season’s opening day, with one visitor saying they had been excited since last week and could not wait to get on the snow, while another said they intended to spend the entire day on the slopes after taking leave from work.

The resort was lively from early morning as skiers eagerly lined up to access the limited open courses near the summit. According to Fukumori, who oversees corporate planning at Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort, the goal is to secure enough snowfall this season to keep operations running through Golden Week in early May.

For the time being, the resort will operate daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB