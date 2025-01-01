News On Japan
Beijing Media Attacks Japan's Approach to Dialogue

TOKYO, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - China’s Communist Party–affiliated media has sharply criticized Prime Minister Takai’s stated willingness to continue dialogue with Beijing, calling the approach “hypocritical and meaningless.”

The party-run newspaper Global Times published an editorial on November 24th under the headline “Japan’s Claim of Willingness for Dialogue Is Hypocritical,” arguing that while Takai has emphasized the need to keep channels open with China, he has made “no mention whatsoever” of retracting his earlier comments related to a potential “Taiwan contingency.”

The editorial stated that such an attitude “is not only hypocritical but also meaningless,” intensifying its accusations that Tokyo’s stance lacks sincerity.

It further argued that “China has never closed the door to dialogue,” adding that Beijing considers talks possible only if Japan acknowledges that “the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for China” and retracts the prime minister’s recent remarks.

Source: FNN

