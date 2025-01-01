Japan Mulls Vouchers to Ease High Food Prices

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - The government is moving to include the use of “okome-ken,” or rice vouchers, in its upcoming package of economic measures. The vouchers can be used to purchase rice and other food items and have already been distributed by several municipalities as part of local initiatives to offset rising living costs.

Taking these cases into account, the government is considering expanding the use of rice vouchers as a way to address persistently high rice prices. The plan involves increasing the “Priority Support Local Grant,” a subsidy that allows municipalities to allocate funds at their discretion, and designating rice voucher programs as a government-recommended initiative. However, concerns have been raised over the administrative and mailing costs associated with implementing the scheme.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted in October showed that the index for the three-month outlook on rice prices fell to 39, below the key threshold of 50, indicating expectations of a decline. As the distribution of newly harvested rice accelerates, sentiment is growing that prices will continue to ease in the months ahead.