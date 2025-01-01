Kyoto Cuts Bamboo in Arashiyama to Curb Vandalism

KYOTO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Workers began cutting bamboo along the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto on November 19th as the city moved to halt a surge in graffiti damage that has spread across the popular tourist path, where at least 350 stalks have already been defaced.

Early in the morning, bamboo along the walkway was removed one after another. The vandalism has become a persistent problem at the site, prompting authorities and local residents to fell 25 stalks within roughly one meter of where visitors can reach from the main path.

Arashiyama shopping street association chair Ishikawa said it was regrettable that bamboo that should have been preserved had to be cut due to such disappointing acts of vandalism.

Kyoto City plans to study the impact on the landscape and assess whether the removal is effective before deciding whether to expand the scope of future cutting.

Source: KTV NEWS