Kyoto Cuts Bamboo in Arashiyama to Curb Vandalism

KYOTO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Workers began cutting bamboo along the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto on November 19th as the city moved to halt a surge in graffiti damage that has spread across the popular tourist path, where at least 350 stalks have already been defaced.

Early in the morning, bamboo along the walkway was removed one after another. The vandalism has become a persistent problem at the site, prompting authorities and local residents to fell 25 stalks within roughly one meter of where visitors can reach from the main path.

Arashiyama shopping street association chair Ishikawa said it was regrettable that bamboo that should have been preserved had to be cut due to such disappointing acts of vandalism.

Kyoto City plans to study the impact on the landscape and assess whether the removal is effective before deciding whether to expand the scope of future cutting.

Source: KTV NEWS

Large-Scale Fire Spreads to Over 170 Buildings in Oita

A large-scale fire that broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City has burned through more than 170 structures and continues to emit thick white smoke on the morning of November — nearly 17 hours after the first emergency call was made — prompting the prefectural government to request disaster relief deployment from the Self-Defense Forces.

Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

Storm Clouds, Hail and Thunder Threaten Japan’s Coasts

Although the winter weather pattern is easing today on November 19th, bringing clear skies to some regions, forecasters warn that coastal areas may still face sudden bursts of rain, snow, and severe convection driven by rapidly developing thunderclouds.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

Okinawa’s First Postwar Building Listed as Cultural Property Receives Plaque

Okinawa Hotel in Naha received a commemorative bronze plaque from the Agency for Cultural Affairs after being designated as a Registered Tangible Cultural Property by the national government.

Osaka Approves Proposal to Halt New Applications for Minpaku

Osaka City’s proposal to halt new applications for so-called special-zone minpaku at the end of May next year has been approved by the government as noise, waste management issues, and other disturbances continue to draw complaints from local communities.

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Aomori Issues Season’s First Heavy Snow Warning

Aomori Prefecture was hit by intensifying snowfall on November 18th as the country’s first heavy snow warning of the season was issued, with the hot spring district of Sukayu reporting more than one meter of snow amid rapidly worsening conditions.

Foreign Luxury Hotels Rapidly Adopt Japan’s Kumiko Woodwork

Foreign luxury hotels are increasingly incorporating kumiko, a traditional Japanese woodworking technique, into their interiors, with the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka drawing particular attention from overseas visitors for its striking geometric patterns crafted without the use of nails.

Japan’s Best Autumn Hot Spots Reach Their Peak

Autumn seems to be passing quickly this year, with peak foliage arriving almost before many have had time to notice. To help readers avoid missing the season’s highlights, reporters visited some of the best spots now at their most vibrant.

JTB Continues to Reshape Japan’s Travel Landscape

JTB’s domestic travel and inbound tourism demand have rebounded sharply as the company’s annual revenue has surpassed 1 trillion yen, and it is now taking on a major transformation of Japan’s travel industry through a series of unconventional strategies.