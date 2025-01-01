Osaka Approves Proposal to Halt New Applications for Minpaku

OSAKA, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Osaka City’s proposal to halt new applications for so-called special-zone minpaku at the end of May next year has been approved by the government as noise, waste management issues, and other disturbances continue to draw complaints from local communities.

Special-zone minpaku, permitted only in areas designated as national strategic special zones, are heavily concentrated in Osaka City, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of all such operations nationwide. However, persistent problems over noise, garbage disposal, and the behavior of guests have prompted a growing backlash from residents.

On December 17th, Osaka City submitted a proposal to the government to stop accepting new applications for special-zone minpaku on May 29th next year, and the plan has now been approved. Following formal certification by Prime Minister Takai, an official decision is expected by the end of this month. In addition to Osaka City, 29 other municipalities across Osaka Prefecture will also suspend new registrations.

Mayor Yokoyama said the city will strengthen monitoring and enforcement while working to ensure proper management of existing minpaku operations.

