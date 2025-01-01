From Rock Bottom to Farming

SHIGA, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - After a painful divorce that nearly tore his family apart, Kenji Kataoka quit his stable job and began a new life as a sweet potato farmer in Kōka, Shiga Prefecture. The single father has spent the past two years working the fields while caring for his teenage son, Sōshi, who stopped attending school in elementary years. As the family faces its second harvest season, small changes begin to appear in their lives.

Kataoka says he taught himself farming by watching YouTube videos and seeking advice from elderly farmers in the neighborhood. He recalls thinking, “I might be able to do this myself,” and decided to take the leap. The days are long, but he finds comfort in the fact that his time now revolves around his son. “If I keep moving forward positively, I believe my child will follow,” he says.

After the divorce, raising Sōshi alone while holding a full-time job pushed Kataoka to his limits, both physically and mentally. There were times, he admits, when he struggled to find purpose. “When you’re isolated, it’s hard to stay positive,” he reflects. Eventually, he made the decision to prioritize his son above all else and left his company job to pursue farming full-time. “I wanted to live a life where my child comes first.”

Though the family’s income has yet to match what he earned as a salaryman, Kataoka sells his harvested sweet potatoes online and through a small food truck. He continues to learn about food preparation and sales, often experimenting with recipes and presentation to attract customers. Despite setbacks—including a recent theft of crops from his field—he remains determined.

One day, after returning home from work, Kataoka found a handwritten letter on the table from Sōshi for Father’s Day: “Thank you for always making my meals.” The quiet gesture brought tears to his eyes. “It reminded me that I have to keep going,” he says. “I’ve made it this far because of my son.”

Life at home has also seen small but significant changes. Now 14, Sōshi has begun to show interest in studying again, even expressing a desire to attend high school—a turning point for the father who had watched his son withdraw from the world for years. “He’s starting to challenge himself, to try things on his own,” Kataoka says with pride.

By October, the family was ready for harvest. The summer had been dry, but the sweet potatoes had grown well. As father and son dug up the soil together, laughter mixed with the sound of rustling leaves. Later, they sold their freshly cured sweet potatoes at a local event, side by side at the booth. For Kataoka, it was more than a business milestone—it was a season of growth for both his crops and his child.

Their journey from hardship to hope continues, one harvest at a time.

Source: YOMIURI