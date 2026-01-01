AI Enters Japan Classrooms

KANAGAWA, May 05 (News On Japan) - The rapid spread of artificial intelligence into classrooms is transforming how students learn and how teachers work, with pilot programs across Japan highlighting that the key lies not in relying entirely on AI but in using it effectively.

At a junior high school in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, students present original satirical drawings created with AI, explaining their ideas to classmates in a style that blends creativity with critical thinking, a sharp contrast to the traditional classroom model where students passively listened to lectures.

A second-year student recalled initial confusion when first introduced to AI, saying it felt overwhelming to be suddenly told to use it, but added that over time it has become “almost like a friend.” The student described AI as a “third teacher” or “third textbook,” especially useful when seeking deeper explanations beyond standard lessons.

Sagamihara Municipal Nakano Junior High School is among roughly 30 institutions selected as “generative AI pilot schools,” where efforts are underway to integrate AI into education in a structured way.

The benefits extend beyond students to teachers as well, with one English teacher in his fifth year noting a significant reduction in workload, as AI now assists in tasks such as generating answers for listening tests, saving considerable time while maintaining accuracy.

The use of AI has helped cut down excessive overtime, which previously exceeded 80 hours per month, allowing teachers to focus more on direct interaction with students, including offering guidance and listening to their concerns—areas that remain beyond AI’s capabilities.

Still, educators caution that AI can be a double-edged sword. A third-year student pointed out that while interaction is important, there are times when students simply ask for answers and stop thinking further.

Umeno, a lead teacher overseeing AI integration at the school, emphasized that over-reliance on AI can weaken students’ ability to think independently, warning that handing over all problem-solving to AI may ultimately hinder learning.

He stressed that the crucial factor is “how it is used,” advocating for a balanced approach that encourages students to engage with challenges on their own while leveraging AI as a support tool.

Ben Gomes, a senior executive overseeing education initiatives at Google, noted that while information was once something people simply received, AI now enables interactive engagement with knowledge, allowing for deeper thinking if used correctly.

Gomes added that fostering curiosity—especially the habit of asking “why?”—is the most important skill for students, as tools to support learning are increasingly accessible.

As AI continues to reshape education, the ability to question and think critically may prove more important than ever for the next generation.

Source: TBS