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Foreign Children in Japan Learn Bowing Etiquette

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - As the number of foreign residents living in Japan continues to rise, so too does the number of foreign children attending Japanese schools, prompting educators to strengthen support not only for language learning but also for cultural adaptation.

According to the Ministry of Education, the number of elementary and junior high school students requiring Japanese-language instruction reached approximately 69,000 in 2023, nearly 1.9 times higher than nine years earlier.

Against this backdrop, one public elementary school in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district has drawn attention for its unique approach. About 30% of the school’s students come from foreign backgrounds, leading the school to establish its own specialized “Japanese language classroom” program.

The classes go beyond teaching vocabulary and grammar, incorporating lessons on Japanese customs and manners, including how to bow properly. Students are taught that a standard bow should last around three seconds, reflecting the importance placed on etiquette and social behavior in Japanese society.

The program is designed to help children adjust smoothly to school life and daily communication in Japan, where unspoken rules and manners often play a significant role in social interactions.

The report follows the new life of a fifth-grade girl who arrived in Japan from Myanmar in March this year and is now studying in the school’s Japanese language classroom as she adapts to a completely new environment.

Source: FNN

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