Japan’s Largest Shogi Tournament for Children Draws 2,500 in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Japan’s largest shogi tournament for children in elementary school and younger was held in Osaka on November 9th.

The “Tablemark Children’s Tournament,” organized annually by the Japan Shogi Association to foster healthy minds through the traditional board game, marked its 24th edition this year.

Known as the biggest event of its kind in Japan, the Osaka tournament attracted around 2,500 young players.

“It’s fun when I make a check move,” said one participant, while another added, “I enjoyed moving the shogi pieces.”

Notably, the tournament has previously included participants such as Sota Fujii, now a six-title holder. With parents watching closely, the children took to the matches with serious expressions, fully absorbed in each move on the board.

