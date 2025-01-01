Two Arrested for Scamming School Lunches with Cheap Foreign Chickens

Miyazaki, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including an executive of a meat distribution company, on suspicion of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act by selling imported chicken falsely labeled as domestically produced to a school lunch center. The suspects, including Kenzo Namiki, allegedly sold cheap foreign chicken to the Fuchu City public school lunch center in 2023, falsely labeling it as poultry from Miyazaki Prefecture.
Investigators believe that since 2021, the group delivered approximately 42,500 kilograms of such mislabeled chicken and conducted transactions worth about 48 million yen. The police are continuing to investigate the full extent of the operation and the potential impact on food safety and public trust.
Source: テレ東BIZ