Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

SAITAMA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

The crowd was drawn by the reappearance of the 201 series train, a model formerly used on the Chūō Line and retired 15 years ago. It was being moved to a rail yard, offering a rare chance for photography fans, known as "tori-tetsu," to catch a glimpse.

As the train approached, excitement peaked among the fans. When it passed, many rushed into the street to snap photos, causing disruption to traffic. Some shouted back angrily at drivers honking their horns, yelling things like "Shut up!" and "Hurry up and go!"

Amid the commotion, some fans took it upon themselves to direct traffic. A nearby resident who witnessed the scene said, "They got excited when they managed to take a good photo and shouted ‘Whoa!’ It ended up with the police being called."

The incident quickly escalated due to the fans’ disruptive behavior, including stepping into the road and shouting loudly, prompting multiple officers to arrive on the scene.

Residents expressed concern, with one saying, "I can’t believe there were that many people out at this hour! Their manners were terrible. From a driver’s perspective, it’s really dangerous and scary."

Another local commented, "It was a rare train, so the fans got overly excited and loud. It disturbed the neighborhood, and that’s probably why the police came. I just wish they wouldn’t shout like that."

