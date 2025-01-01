Host Club Owner First in Japan Arrested Over Debt Collection

NAGOYA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - A host club operator in Nagoya has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female customer at her home in an attempt to collect about 1 million yen in unpaid club bills. This marks the first such arrest in Japan following the enforcement of revised regulations on the adult entertainment industry.

The suspect, Yasuo Oishi, 36, manages the host club "Asteria" in Naka Ward. On July 8th, he is accused of turning up at the woman’s residence and shouting loudly near her front door, yelling phrases such as "Hey! Hey!" in an intimidating manner in an effort to collect the outstanding balance.

Oishi has denied the allegations, telling investigators, "I don’t want to say anything right now."

According to the Aichi Prefectural Police, this is the first arrest nationwide involving a host over a debt dispute since the amended Entertainment Business Act came into effect in June.

