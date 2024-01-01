KAWASAKI, May 16 (News On Japan) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

At around 7:30 a.m. on May 15th, station staff at JR Nambu Line’s Noborito Station in Kawasaki City reported that a man had fallen onto the tracks.

According to police, a man in his 40s and another in his 50s were pushed onto the tracks from platform 2 by the 32-year-old suspect.

The victims did not know the suspect and reported that he was muttering to himself.

The man has admitted to the charges.

