News On Japan
Society

Man Arrested for Pushing Two Men onto Train Tracks

KAWASAKI, May 16 (News On Japan) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

At around 7:30 a.m. on May 15th, station staff at JR Nambu Line’s Noborito Station in Kawasaki City reported that a man had fallen onto the tracks.

According to police, a man in his 40s and another in his 50s were pushed onto the tracks from platform 2 by the 32-year-old suspect.

The victims did not know the suspect and reported that he was muttering to himself.

The man has admitted to the charges.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Man Arrested for Pushing Two Men onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Foreign Tourists Flock to New Controversial Viewing Spot

A new hotspot has emerged in Japan: The 'Fuji Dream Bridge' along Shizuoka's Route 139, where foreign tourists are risking life and limb to follow the latest TikTok craze.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Pension Revisions Spark Debate Over Spousal Benefits

Japan’s pension system is under review, and a key focus is on the "spousal pension" benefits. For homemakers, this is a pressing concern.

Emperor and Family Preserve Agricultural Traditions

Emperor Naruhito participated in rice planting at the Imperial Palace. Along with rice cultivation, Empress Masako is also engaged in sericulture, raising silkworms, with the help of the Emperor and Princess Aiko in a tradition known as the 'Reiwa Style.'

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Policeman Arrested for Filming in Women's Restroom

An active police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police was arrested last night on suspicion of voyeurism for filming women in a restroom. This marks the third arrest of a police officer in Kagoshima Prefecture this year following a series of scandals.

Two Arrested for Posting Naked Videos of Themselves

An engaged couple have been arrested for posting unedited explicit videos, some of which they starred in, on social media, earning reportedly almost 100 million yen ($640,000).

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.