World Scallop Fishing Championship Held in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The 17th World Scallop Fishing Championship took place in Toyoura, Hokkaido, a town known for its thriving scallop farming industry.

In the competition, participants aim for the scallop’s open shell, setting their hooks before pulling them up the moment the shell clamps shut.

The final round determined the winner by the number of scallops caught within six minutes.

This year’s champion, a company employee from Sapporo, secured victory with 22 scallops, earning a prize of 100,000 yen and a year’s supply of scallops.

