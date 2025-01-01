Man Ordered to Vacate Home After Years of Harassment in Osaka Suburb

OSAKA, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - A man who repeatedly harassed his neighbors in a residential area of Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been ordered to leave his home following a ruling by the Osaka High Court on June 4th.

The man had shouted obscenities such as "Come out here if you've got a problem!" and "Shut up, you idiot!" at neighbors, and was known to play wartime military songs at high volume as early as 6 a.m. These disruptive behaviors continued for eight years, leaving residents deeply distressed.

One local said, "He shouts direct insults at full volume like 'shut up, old hag.' It's infuriating." When confronted, the man responded with further abuse such as "Die already, you filthy old hag. I'm just talking to myself." Even when accused of trying to hit someone, he replied mockingly, "I didn’t hit anyone," and "Should I call the police? You're disgusting. I'm just muttering to myself, stupid woman."

In an interview with MBS, the man defended his actions as "raising awareness," claiming he was protesting against the police for not cracking down on traffic violations.

The house in which he lived was owned by a relative, who, after hearing numerous complaints from neighbors, filed a lawsuit demanding that he vacate the premises. However, in January this year, the Osaka District Court dismissed the suit, ruling that the dispute was merely a private issue between neighbors.

That decision was overturned by the Osaka High Court on June 4th. Presiding Judge Kazuhide Shimazue stated, "We reverse the lower court's ruling. The man must hand over the house and land to the plaintiff." The court ruled that the man had used the home as a "base for nuisance behavior" and that this violated the intended terms of the usage agreement with the property owner, nullifying his right to live there.

Residents who had endured his behavior welcomed the decision. "I’m relieved. I hope he leaves immediately—tomorrow even," said one neighbor.

The man had previously been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating local nuisance prevention ordinances but was not indicted as of March this year. His actions had drawn attention in the Osaka Prefectural Assembly, where lawmakers questioned the lack of enforcement of nuisance laws despite their existence.

In March, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura also commented on the issue, saying, "It's appalling. I hope the police will deal with this appropriately based on the law and evidence, and find a path to a resolution."

Source: MBS