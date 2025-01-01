Top Member of JP Dragon Detained During Birthday Party

Angeles, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man believed to be the leader of the crime group known as "JP Dragon" was taken into custody in the Philippines during his birthday celebration, with exclusive video footage showing the moment local authorities stormed the party and arrested the suspect without resistance.

JNN has obtained exclusive surveillance footage that was recorded on June 4th at a resort in Pampanga Province, north of Manila. The footage shows a lively gathering underway when investigators entered the premises.

The man arrested was Ryuji Yoshioka, identified as the head of JP Dragon, a Japanese criminal group suspected of involvement in large-scale fraud and illegal gambling operations. Yoshioka was seen embracing family members and did not resist arrest. He had reportedly been celebrating his own birthday at the time.

JP Dragon is believed to have close ties with the so-called "Luffy group," which has been linked to a string of violent robberies across Japan. Japanese police have already obtained a warrant for Yoshioka's arrest and are expected to request his extradition from the Philippine authorities.

According to officials from the Philippine immigration bureau, 55-year-old Ryuuji Yoshioka was taken into custody on June 4th in Angeles, Pampanga Province, near the capital Manila. Yoshioka is accused of leading the JP Dragon group, which is made up of Japanese nationals allegedly involved in so-called "special fraud" operations, such as phone scams. Japanese police had issued a warrant for his arrest on theft charges.

The JP Dragon group has been the subject of increasing law enforcement action. Last year, its number-three figure, Tomohiro Koyama, was arrested. Just last month, seven other members were also taken into custody, underscoring a growing crackdown on the group’s activities.

Authorities believe JP Dragon has close ties with the so-called "Luffy group," which was behind a string of violent robberies in Japan and is also thought to have been coordinating operations from the Philippines.

Source: TBS