Yellow Dust Headed for Japan: Impact on Allergies and Air Quality

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - A yellow dust storm originating in China has led to the first warning of the year, with forecasts predicting its arrival in Japan, particularly in Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.

As the country transitions into spring, vibrant plum blossoms have reached their peak at a shrine in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, where visitors have been admiring the seasonal scenery. On March 12th, Hofu recorded a high of 18.4°C, temperatures typical of early April.

Tokyo, which experienced rain on March 12th, is expected to see a significant temperature rise on March 13th, with forecasts predicting a high of 23°C, approximately eight degrees higher than the previous day. While clear skies are expected nationwide, concerns are growing over the approaching yellow dust storm.

In China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, strong winds have lifted vast amounts of sand, reducing visibility and forcing vehicles to drive with their headlights on. A reporter in Beijing on the morning of March 12th observed that cars were covered in a thick layer of sand, leading many residents to wash their vehicles early in the morning. China's meteorological authorities issued their first yellow dust warning of the year between March 11th and March 12th.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the dust is expected to reach Hokkaido and the Tohoku region by the afternoon of March 13th. Meteorologist Mika Kunimoto noted that while high concentrations of yellow dust have been observed in China, its impact on Japan is expected to be moderate. By the time it reaches Japan, the dust concentration is expected to have decreased, likely causing hazy skies and leaving particles on laundry, but with no severe effects anticipated.

However, for those suffering from hay fever, the arrival of yellow dust could worsen their symptoms. At a Tokyo clinic on March 12th, a doctor asked a patient about their condition, to which the patient responded that their symptoms had intensified over the past week due to high pollen levels. The patient noted that their doctor suspected mild sinusitis as a result of worsening allergies.

Toshihiko Oba, director of Keiyu Ginza Clinic, explained that yellow dust contains even smaller particles than cedar pollen, allowing it to reach deeper into the lungs. He warned that it could aggravate not only allergic rhinitis but also respiratory conditions, potentially leading to worsened symptoms of asthma and skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis.

As Japan enters spring, attention is also turning to the cherry blossom season. This year, blossoms are expected to bloom around the usual time in the Kanto and western Japan regions, while northern Japan may see an earlier bloom. Kunimoto noted that significant temperature fluctuations are expected, with warm conditions on March 13th bringing early summer-like weather to the Kanto region, followed by a return to colder temperatures later in the week. Cherry blossoms are expected to start blooming in the latter half of next week.

