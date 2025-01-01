News On Japan
Travel

Yellow Dust Headed for Japan: Impact on Allergies and Air Quality

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - A yellow dust storm originating in China has led to the first warning of the year, with forecasts predicting its arrival in Japan, particularly in Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.

As the country transitions into spring, vibrant plum blossoms have reached their peak at a shrine in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, where visitors have been admiring the seasonal scenery. On March 12th, Hofu recorded a high of 18.4°C, temperatures typical of early April.

Tokyo, which experienced rain on March 12th, is expected to see a significant temperature rise on March 13th, with forecasts predicting a high of 23°C, approximately eight degrees higher than the previous day. While clear skies are expected nationwide, concerns are growing over the approaching yellow dust storm.

In China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, strong winds have lifted vast amounts of sand, reducing visibility and forcing vehicles to drive with their headlights on. A reporter in Beijing on the morning of March 12th observed that cars were covered in a thick layer of sand, leading many residents to wash their vehicles early in the morning. China's meteorological authorities issued their first yellow dust warning of the year between March 11th and March 12th.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the dust is expected to reach Hokkaido and the Tohoku region by the afternoon of March 13th. Meteorologist Mika Kunimoto noted that while high concentrations of yellow dust have been observed in China, its impact on Japan is expected to be moderate. By the time it reaches Japan, the dust concentration is expected to have decreased, likely causing hazy skies and leaving particles on laundry, but with no severe effects anticipated.

However, for those suffering from hay fever, the arrival of yellow dust could worsen their symptoms. At a Tokyo clinic on March 12th, a doctor asked a patient about their condition, to which the patient responded that their symptoms had intensified over the past week due to high pollen levels. The patient noted that their doctor suspected mild sinusitis as a result of worsening allergies.

Toshihiko Oba, director of Keiyu Ginza Clinic, explained that yellow dust contains even smaller particles than cedar pollen, allowing it to reach deeper into the lungs. He warned that it could aggravate not only allergic rhinitis but also respiratory conditions, potentially leading to worsened symptoms of asthma and skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis.

As Japan enters spring, attention is also turning to the cherry blossom season. This year, blossoms are expected to bloom around the usual time in the Kanto and western Japan regions, while northern Japan may see an earlier bloom. Kunimoto noted that significant temperature fluctuations are expected, with warm conditions on March 13th bringing early summer-like weather to the Kanto region, followed by a return to colder temperatures later in the week. Cherry blossoms are expected to start blooming in the latter half of next week.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Yellow Dust Headed for Japan: Impact on Allergies and Air Quality

A yellow dust storm originating in China has led to the first warning of the year, with forecasts predicting its arrival in Japan, particularly in Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.

Final Chapter for 'Bōsōzoku'?

For over half a century, Nagasaki Prefecture has waged a relentless battle against biker gangs, groups known for their reckless, illegal street racing that disturbed public order and endangered lives. Now, after years of intensified crackdowns, Nagasaki police have announced the virtual eradication of biker gangs, culminating in the recent disbandment of the last remaining group in January 2025.

Osaka Installs 2-Meter Fence Under Glico Sign

Construction has begun on a fence under the Glico sign in Osaka's Minami district, known as 'Gurishita,' to prevent loitering and address crime-related issues.

Japan’s 'Most Dangerous' Zoo to Close in September Over Legal Issues

North Safari Sapporo, which brands itself as 'Japan's most dangerous zoo,' has announced it will close at the end of September, after operating for two decades despite being in an urban planning control zone where development is restricted.

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunted Hotspot

An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, has become a popular destination for ghost hunters, causing concern among local residents. The former Himekawa Hospital, which closed in 2007 due to financial struggles, has been vandalized, with broken windows, graffiti, and frequent trespassing.

Kansai Airport Cracks Down on Counterfeit Goods

Osaka Customs has urged travelers using Kansai Airport to be cautious of counterfeit goods that infringe on intellectual property rights and has called for information sharing on such items.

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Narita to Tokyo: Your First 60 Minutes in Japan

Welcome to Japan. If you've just landed at Narita Airport (NRT) and are wondering how to get to Tokyo city center on the plane, this guide will walk you through your first 60 minutes in Japan. From immigration, baggage claim, train & transport options, to getting your SIM card & cash. (Tokyo Kenchan)

33-Hour Japan Ferry Travel on the Rough Waters: Sea Journey to Hokkaido (Shin Nihonkai Ferry)

I'm taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido (Tomakomai-higashi). This route tends to be very rough in winter. (Solo Travel Japan)

Fukuoka Airport to Open Major Complex With Travel-Themed Shopping and Hotel

Fukuoka Airport is set to undergo a major transformation with the addition of a large-scale commercial complex, announced on March 5th. The new facility, scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, will enhance the airport’s role as a gateway to both domestic and international destinations.

Luxury Getaway By Train | 2-Day Trip

In this video, we take an overnight trip to the Shima Peninsula in Mie Prefecture, an area renowned for its rugged and breathtaking coastlines, serene nature, luxury resorts, and Ise Jingu, Japan’s most sacred Shinto shrine. (japan-guide.com)