FUKUI, May 17 (News On Japan) - A pilot in his 80s explained that he 'forgot to lower the landing gear,' leading to a belly landing of a small propeller plane at Fukui Airport on May 15. The incident has been classified as a "serious incident" by national authorities.

According to officials, the elderly pilot stated that he forgot to lower the lever for the landing gear, resulting in the plane landing without the wheels extended.

Source: ANN