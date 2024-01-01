News On Japan
Society

The 'Van Gogh' of Bathhouses: Rare Artist Revitalizes Mt. Fuji Mural

OSAKA, May 16 (News On Japan) - In Osaka, a public bathhouse famous for its painted Mt. Fuji mural underwent a much-anticipated restoration on May 15, the first in seven years.

The bathhouse, located in Higashisumiyoshi Ward, has been in operation for over 60 years. On the morning of the 15th, loyal patrons gathered in the large bath area, fully clothed, to witness the restoration.

Morio Nakashima, 79, one of only two bathhouse muralists in Japan, led the effort. "Give me the white paint," Nakashima instructed, as he began repainting the Mt. Fuji mural on the bathhouse wall.

These murals require periodic repainting, and this project marked the first update in seven years. Nakashima, who has been a bathhouse muralist for 60 years since he started at the age of 19, explained his approach: "I come to the site with no preconceptions and completely change the previous painting after seeing it."

One onlooker noted, "Having this vibrant mural always present brightens the entire bathhouse experience."

Two hours into the work, a new Mt. Fuji emerged. "It's like Van Gogh! Truly, the Van Gogh of bathhouse murals," exclaimed one impressed spectator.

Nakashima, 79, expressed his dedication: "Everyone looks forward to this, so I put my heart into the work."

The new mural features Mt. Fuji towering over a serene lake, cherry blossoms evoking the gentle atmosphere of spring, and auspicious pine trees vividly painted.

Amid the Showa retro ambiance, bathers can soak and relax, easing the fatigue of the day.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Man Arrested for Pushing Two Men onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Foreign Tourists Flock to New Controversial Viewing Spot

A new hotspot has emerged in Japan: The 'Fuji Dream Bridge' along Shizuoka's Route 139, where foreign tourists are risking life and limb to follow the latest TikTok craze.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

The 'Van Gogh' of Bathhouses: Rare Artist Revitalizes Mt. Fuji Mural

In Osaka, a public bathhouse famous for its painted Mt. Fuji mural underwent a much-anticipated restoration on May 15, the first in seven years.

Emperor and Family Preserve Agricultural Traditions

Emperor Naruhito participated in rice planting at the Imperial Palace. Along with rice cultivation, Empress Masako is also engaged in sericulture, raising silkworms, with the help of the Emperor and Princess Aiko in a tradition known as the 'Reiwa Style.'

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Policeman Arrested for Filming in Women's Restroom

An active police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police was arrested last night on suspicion of voyeurism for filming women in a restroom. This marks the third arrest of a police officer in Kagoshima Prefecture this year following a series of scandals.

Two Arrested for Posting Naked Videos of Themselves

An engaged couple have been arrested for posting unedited explicit videos, some of which they starred in, on social media, earning reportedly almost 100 million yen ($640,000).

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.