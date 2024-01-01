TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - A revised Civil Code introducing 'joint custody' for children after divorce has been passed by the Diet. This marks the first time in 77 years that Japan has reviewed the approach to post-divorce custody.

In the revised Civil Code, if custody is not decided through post-divorce negotiations, the court will determine whether custody should be 'sole' or 'joint.'

During the deliberation of the bill, concerns were raised about cases where divorces were not amicable. As a result, supplementary provisions were added to ensure measures to confirm the 'true intentions' of both parents when selecting custody.

The bill was passed in a vote by the House of Councillors, with the majority support from the ruling party and some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party.

The revised Civil Code is expected to come into effect by 2026.

Source: TBS