Shizuoka, May 16 (News On Japan) - Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown on Wednesday during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Mitsuki Matsuura, a 20-year-old demolition worker, and Kento Hayashi, a 21-year-old construction worker, were arrested on suspicion of throwing 20-year-old construction worker Takuya Yasuda into the sea from a quay in Yaizu City around midnight on May 15th, causing his death.

According to the police, around ten people were present at the scene during the incident. One of them called the police, reporting that "a friend is drowning."

Yasuda was found submerged at the bottom of the sea and was confirmed dead at the hospital to which he was transported.

The group reportedly met through social media and had gathered to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Source: ANN