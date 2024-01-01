News On Japan
Society

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Shizuoka, May 16 (News On Japan) - Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown on Wednesday during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Mitsuki Matsuura, a 20-year-old demolition worker, and Kento Hayashi, a 21-year-old construction worker, were arrested on suspicion of throwing 20-year-old construction worker Takuya Yasuda into the sea from a quay in Yaizu City around midnight on May 15th, causing his death.

According to the police, around ten people were present at the scene during the incident. One of them called the police, reporting that "a friend is drowning."

Yasuda was found submerged at the bottom of the sea and was confirmed dead at the hospital to which he was transported.

The group reportedly met through social media and had gathered to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown on Wednesday during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Grand Shield Collects 8 Billion Yen Through Illegal Bonds

The president and seven employees of The Grand Shield, previously featured in Japanese media due to financial troubles with dental braces, have been arrested for selling high-yield bonds without registration, promising annual returns of 20%. It is believed that two women among the suspects collected 4.6 billion yen alone.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

Man Admits to Pushing Two People onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

American Man Arrested for Assault and Robbery in Osaka

An American man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on charges of robbery and assault after attacking a man on the streets of Nishinari Ward, Osaka, stealing cash.

The 'Van Gogh' of Bathhouses: Rare Artist Revitalizes Mt. Fuji Mural

In Osaka, a public bathhouse famous for its painted Mt. Fuji mural underwent a much-anticipated restoration on May 15, the first in seven years.

Man Admits to Pushing Two People onto Train Tracks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for pushing two men from the platform onto the tracks.

Emperor and Family Preserve Agricultural Traditions

Emperor Naruhito participated in rice planting at the Imperial Palace. Along with rice cultivation, Empress Masako is also engaged in sericulture, raising silkworms, with the help of the Emperor and Princess Aiko in a tradition known as the 'Reiwa Style.'

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Policeman Arrested for Filming in Women's Restroom

An active police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police was arrested last night on suspicion of voyeurism for filming women in a restroom. This marks the third arrest of a police officer in Kagoshima Prefecture this year following a series of scandals.

Two Arrested for Posting Naked Videos of Themselves

An engaged couple have been arrested for posting unedited explicit videos, some of which they starred in, on social media, earning reportedly almost 100 million yen ($640,000).

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.