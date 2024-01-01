SAPPORO, May 18 (News On Japan) - Two residents of Sapporo who died earlier this month likely succumbed to food poisoning caused by mistakenly consuming toxic autumn crocus, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. The department confirmed on May 17 that the deaths were indeed due to poisoning from this plant.

Autumn crocus [colchicum autumnale] also known as meadow saffron, naked boys or naked ladies, contains poisonous alkaloids and has often been mistaken for edible wild plants like gyouja garlic. Over the past decade, there have been 11 cases of such poisoning in Hokkaido, resulting in seven deaths.

Known for its beautiful autumn blooms, autumn crocus is commonly sold in garden stores for ornamental purposes. Experts highlight that the base of the autumn crocus is green, while that of the gyouja garlic is red. They caution against consuming plants that cannot be confidently identified.

Source: ANN