Kagoshima Remembers Kamikaze Pilots

KAGOSHIMA, May 04 (News On Japan) - A memorial service for the former Imperial Japanese Army kamikaze pilots who died during the Battle of Okinawa at the end of World War II was held on May 3rd in front of the Chiran Peace Kannon Hall in Minamikyushu City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

A representative of the bereaved families vowed to continue "passing down the preciousness of life." Approximately 630 relatives attended, commemorating the 1,036 squadron members who perished. Kamikaze attacks were primarily launched from Kyushu, Okinawa, and Taiwan, with Chiran base recording the highest death toll of 439. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the memorial service, which has recently been held on May 3rd to accommodate relatives from across the country more easily.

Source: Kyodo