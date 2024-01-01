Society | Feb 29

Tokyo Marathon Adds "Fun" to Misprinted T-Shirt

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - With the Tokyo Marathon approaching on March 3rd, Asics, the official partner of the event, has issued an apology on its website.

From Asics' website: "We have identified a printing error in some of our limited souvenir T-shirts."

The error involves the word "FINISH" at the finish line, where the second letter "I" has been mistakenly printed as "U," resulting in "FUNISH."

Interestingly, since the typo transforms "FINISH" into "FUN," social media reactions have been largely positive. Comments like "Maybe it's meant to say we should finish with fun?" and "The typo actually adds a unique charm to it!" are common.

Asics has stated that they will offer refunds to those who purchased the misprinted T-shirts.

Source: ANN

