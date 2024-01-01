Doctor Continues to Practice Alone in Stricken Village

Ishikawa, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - Two months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake on March 1. In the once-isolated village of Machino-cho in Wajima City, there is a single doctor. This is the story of his relentless efforts for the community.

Masanari Oishi: "Did you have breakfast?"

With a shaved head, a beard, and sandals on his bare feet, this man may not look typical, but he is a doctor.

Masanari Oishi: "Are you okay with the pain?"

Masanari Oishi, 43, is the only doctor continuing medical practice in Machino-cho, Wajima City, which became isolated after the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Masanari Oishi: "I feel that using my manpower here is more effective than working in the city."

Born in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, Oishi worked as a surgeon in hospitals in the Kansai region before taking over his father's practice in Machino-cho, Ishikawa Prefecture, nine years ago.

His home was completely destroyed, and his clinic was severely damaged by the earthquake. He is currently living in an evacuation shelter, cleaning up his home, and providing medical care at the shelter.

Masanari Oishi: "Let's eat together. It looks delicious."

Pharmacists and other staff have been dispatched, but Oishi remains the sole doctor in the district.

A man who cut his hand with glass while clearing debris came for treatment.

Masanari Oishi: "You've done a perfect job of treating it. There's no room for me to intervene."

Patient: "Talking to the doctor makes everything seem less serious."

Masanari Oishi: "That's not true."

Patient: "That's why I heal faster."

Oishi prioritizes cheerful and careful communication to alleviate patients' anxieties.

In late January, he organized a mochi-pounding event at the shelter to comfort the evacuees, serving ozoni soup.

Masanari Oishi: "Feeling anxious significantly diminishes a person's strength. If people can relax, have confidence, and feel empowered, that's when their true strength emerges."

Beyond his role as a doctor, Oishi supports Machino-cho, drawing energy from the local residents while continuing to dedicate himself to the community.

Masanari Oishi: "When I see evacuees becoming cheerful as we talk, it energizes me too. It's a great relationship. As long as I feel this way, I'll keep going."

Source: YOMIURI