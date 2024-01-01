Society

Giant Snakes Paraded in 400 Year Old Festival

Tochigi, May 06 (News On Japan) - The annual 'Mamada-no Jaga Maita' was held Sunday in Oyama, Tochigi, where locals carry a giant snake made of bamboo and adorned with fern leaves to pray for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and protection from plagues.

Designated as an important intangible folk cultural asset by the national government in 2019, the 'Snake Demon Festival' dates back 400 years. Seven 15-meter dragon-headed 'Ja' snakes from each district are paraded around the town and submerged in the pond at Mamada Hachimangu Shrine, where they drink water while splashing about. Originally held on April 8 in the old calendar, it now takes place on May 5 (Children's Day) to accommodate the young bearers of the event.

Source: ANN

Japanese Child Population Declines for 43rd Consecutive Year

Ahead of Children's Day, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released an estimate of the country's child population, revealing a decrease of 330,000 compared to the previous year. The population of children under 15 dropped for the 43rd consecutive year, reaching a record low since data collection began in 1950.

Suspect in Tochigi Double Murder Claims He Acted on Instructions

In the case where the bodies of a couple were found burned in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, it has been revealed that a man, suspected to be the one giving instructions, stated that he was directe to go to the empty house, where the assault is believed to have taken place.

Kagoshima Remembers Kamikaze Pilots

A memorial service for the former Imperial Japanese Army kamikaze pilots who died during the Battle of Okinawa at the end of World War II was held on May 3rd in front of the Chiran Peace Kannon Hall in Minamikyushu City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

School Absence in Japan Climbs to Nearly 300,000; One Girl's Story

School absenteeism among Japanese elementary and middle school students has surged to approximately 300,000, with many students struggling to return after long holidays like Golden Week. In this context, a sixth-grade girl who overcame school absence shared her story.

Carp Streamers Adorn Tokyo Tower on Children's Day

Despite the unseasonable heat, many visitors crowded in to view a total of 333 carp streamers, both large and small, displayed today, on Children's Day, in front of Tokyo Tower.

Japan's Rice Flour Revolution: Ministry of Agriculture Forms 'Komeni' Team

Amid global wheat shortages due to abnormal weather conditions and the depreciation of the yen, Japan is seeing price hikes and suspensions in the sale of products like orange juice, leading some to turn to domestic alternatives like mandarin juice. One such alternative gaining attention as a substitute for imported goods is rice flour.

