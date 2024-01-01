Giant Snakes Paraded in 400 Year Old Festival

Tochigi, May 06 (News On Japan) - The annual 'Mamada-no Jaga Maita' was held Sunday in Oyama, Tochigi, where locals carry a giant snake made of bamboo and adorned with fern leaves to pray for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and protection from plagues.

Designated as an important intangible folk cultural asset by the national government in 2019, the 'Snake Demon Festival' dates back 400 years. Seven 15-meter dragon-headed 'Ja' snakes from each district are paraded around the town and submerged in the pond at Mamada Hachimangu Shrine, where they drink water while splashing about. Originally held on April 8 in the old calendar, it now takes place on May 5 (Children's Day) to accommodate the young bearers of the event.

Source: ANN