26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman in Osaka

OSAKA, May 19 (News On Japan) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture. A blood-stained knife was discovered near the body.

The body of university student Karen Watanabe, who lived in the apartment, was found on May 18, in a room in Nakamiya Higashinocho, Hirakata.

Police arrested unemployed Masaru Nishimitsu from Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, on suspicion of murder. Nishimitsu admitted to the charges, stating, 'I stabbed her to death with a knife.'

Further police investigation revealed that Watanabe had multiple stab wounds on her upper body and that a blood-stained knife was found near her body.

The police are examining the knife and investigating the relationship between the two and the motive behind the crime.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

City of Los Angeles names May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day

or as long as Shohei Ohtani plays for the Dodgers -- which will be at least for the next decade -- May 17 will be known as “Shohei Ohtani Day” in Los Angeles County. (MLB)

Two Die After Consuming Toxic Plant

Two residents of Sapporo who died earlier this month likely succumbed to food poisoning caused by mistakenly consuming toxic autumn crocus, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. The department confirmed on May 17 that the deaths were indeed due to poisoning from this plant.

Japan Approves Joint Custody After Divorce

A revised Civil Code introducing 'joint custody' for children after divorce has been passed by the Diet. This marks the first time in 77 years that Japan has reviewed the approach to post-divorce custody.

'Challenge to Democracy': Tokyo Police Arrest Three Tsubasa Party Leaders

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three leaders of the political group 'Tsubasa Party' on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Act by disrupting the speeches of other candidates during a House of Representatives by-election in Tokyo's 15th district. Investigators view this as a "challenge to democracy" and plan to pursue a thorough investigation.

MORE Society NEWS

How is Japan Tackling Epidemic of Elderly Dying Alone?

An estimated 68,000 elderly people die alone in Japan each year, according to recent data. From January to March this year, about 17,000 people aged 65 and over were found deceased in their homes.

80s Pilot Forgets to Lower Landing Gear

A pilot in his 80s explained that he 'forgot to lower the landing gear,' leading to a belly landing of a small propeller plane at Fukui Airport on May 15. The incident has been classified as a "serious incident" by national authorities.

Katase-Enoshima Station Ranked 4th in 'Best Places to Live' Survey

A ranking of the 'most livable places' in the Tokyo metropolitan area has been announced. While the top three remained unchanged from last year, Katase-Enoshima Station made its debut at fourth place in this year's survey.

Explosion in Central Kyoto Injures Two

An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

American Man Arrested for Assault and Robbery in Osaka

An American man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on charges of robbery and assault after attacking a man on the streets of Nishinari Ward, Osaka, stealing cash.

The 'Van Gogh' of Bathhouses: Rare Artist Revitalizes Mt. Fuji Mural

In Osaka, a public bathhouse famous for its painted Mt. Fuji mural underwent a much-anticipated restoration on May 15, the first in seven years.