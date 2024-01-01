OSAKA, May 19 (News On Japan) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture. A blood-stained knife was discovered near the body.

The body of university student Karen Watanabe, who lived in the apartment, was found on May 18, in a room in Nakamiya Higashinocho, Hirakata.

Police arrested unemployed Masaru Nishimitsu from Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, on suspicion of murder. Nishimitsu admitted to the charges, stating, 'I stabbed her to death with a knife.'

Further police investigation revealed that Watanabe had multiple stab wounds on her upper body and that a blood-stained knife was found near her body.

The police are examining the knife and investigating the relationship between the two and the motive behind the crime.

Source: ANN