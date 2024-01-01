Travel | Mar 02

Osaka Deploys Sonic Waves to Deter 'Bird Strike'

OSAKA, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.

Bird strikes, which occur when birds collide with aircraft, can lead to delays, cancellations, and even major accidents. Until now, staff have been patrolling and firing blanks or using loudspeakers to intimidate birds as countermeasures.

Kansai Airport Co., Ltd. plans to install two units of the 'Bird Sonic' device around the runways at each of Kansai, Kobe, and Itami airports as a measure to address staff shortages. The effectiveness of the devices will be evaluated over the coming year.

Source: YOMIURI

