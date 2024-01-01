Society | Apr 04

Police Bust Syndicate Pimping Japanese Women to U.S.

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Four men have been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly recruiting women for prostitution in the United States via a website, promising encounters with affluent clients and high earnings.

The suspects, including broker Yoshihiko Usui (53) and website creator Ryosuke Imamura (37), are accused of introducing two women, in their 20s and 30s, to prostitution opportunities abroad last year.

According to the police, Usui and his associates advertised earnings of "ten million yen per month" on their website, having sent around 200 women to overseas brothels over three years, generating sales close to 200 million yen.

While three of the suspects have admitted to the charges, Imamura has partially denied them, claiming he did not believe the recruitment was for prostitution purposes.

The case came to light following alerts from U.S. border authorities regarding a series of Japanese women being denied entry due to suspected travel for prostitution.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are cautioning against travel for prostitution purposes, noting that such endeavors not only pose legal risks but also expose individuals to financial disputes and other dangers abroad.

Source: TBS

Society NEWS

Princess Kako to Visit Greece

The Imperial Household Agency has announced that Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Akishino family, is scheduled to visit Greece in late May to promote international goodwill.

Taiji Whale Museum Mourns Dead Marine Life

The Taiji Town Whale Museum in Wakayama Prefecture conducted a memorial service on Tuesday for marine mammals and fish that have died in captivity.

A Future Where Everyone in Japan is Called Sato-san?

A startling projection has been unveiled, suggesting that if current trends continue, every Japanese person might eventually be named 'Sato'.

Japan Launches First New Whaling Boat in 73 Years

For the first time in 73 years, Japan has unveiled a newly constructed whaling mother ship, equipped with drone technology for whaling operations in the Antarctic Sea.

LDP Youth Chief Disciplined in Bikini Dancer Crackdown

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Nara Prefecture has disciplined its former Youth Division Chief following a controversial dance party incident.

Japan's Oldest Student Dorm Becomes Battleground

Residents of Japan's oldest student dormitory, self-managed for over 100 years, are digging in as Kyoto University attempts to evict them from the premises.

Cabin Crew Injured on Melbourne-Narita Flight

A Japan Airlines flight en route from Melbourne to Narita Airport encountered sudden severe turbulence on April 1, causing injuries to several cabin crew, including a broken leg.

