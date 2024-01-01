Police Bust Syndicate Pimping Japanese Women to U.S.

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Four men have been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly recruiting women for prostitution in the United States via a website, promising encounters with affluent clients and high earnings.

The suspects, including broker Yoshihiko Usui (53) and website creator Ryosuke Imamura (37), are accused of introducing two women, in their 20s and 30s, to prostitution opportunities abroad last year.

According to the police, Usui and his associates advertised earnings of "ten million yen per month" on their website, having sent around 200 women to overseas brothels over three years, generating sales close to 200 million yen.

While three of the suspects have admitted to the charges, Imamura has partially denied them, claiming he did not believe the recruitment was for prostitution purposes.

The case came to light following alerts from U.S. border authorities regarding a series of Japanese women being denied entry due to suspected travel for prostitution.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are cautioning against travel for prostitution purposes, noting that such endeavors not only pose legal risks but also expose individuals to financial disputes and other dangers abroad.

Source: TBS