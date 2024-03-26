Politics | Apr 04

LDP Youth Chief Disciplined in Bikini Dancer Crackdown

NARA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Nara Prefecture has disciplined its former Youth Division Chief following a controversial dance party incident.

In November 2023, an LDP youth gathering in Wakayama City became the center of controversy when dancers in revealing outfits performed in front of approximately 50 attendees, including Diet members and local politicians from the Kinki region. Images obtained by JNN captured a man slipping a tip into the bikini of a dancer, later identified as the LDP Youth Division Chief of Nara Prefecture at the time.

According to the LDP Nara Prefecture, an inquiry confirmed that the individual who gave the tip was indeed the Youth Division Chief. Although not a politician himself, he was serving as the Youth Division Chief and had attended the Kinki Block Conference of the LDP Youth Division.

In response to the LDP Nara Prefecture's inquiries, the former Youth Division Chief stated, "I was quite drunk at the time. I gave a tip after being persuaded, but I realize it was inappropriate and I regret my actions."

In March 2024, the individual was approached while attending an LDP convention in Tokyo. Despite being on his phone for over ten minutes while walking to the nearest station, he refused to comment, stating, "I can't talk about it."

The LDP Nara Prefecture has issued a stern warning as of March 26, 2024, denouncing the behavior as "lacking in dignity," with further disciplinary actions under consideration. The Youth Division Chief had already stepped down from his position in February 2024, prior to the incident coming to light, upon completing his term.

Source: MBS

MORE Politics NEWS

New Childcare Support Charges: How Much Will You Pay?

In a move to combat declining birthrates, the Japanese government has revealed estimates for the upcoming "Child and Childcare Support Fund," which will be an additional charge on top of medical insurance.

Logo Controversy Sparks Fears of Overseas Meddling in Japan's Energy Policy

Materials presented at a Cabinet Office meeting to discuss renewable energy inadvertently included a logo of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, sparking concern among opposition parties and officials about the possibility of foreign influence on Japan's energy policies.

Japan Approves Export of Next-Generation Fighters to Third Countries

In a significant policy shift, the government has decided to allow the export of the next-generation fighter jet, co-developed with Japan, to third countries.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan Launches First New Whaling Boat in 73 Years

For the first time in 73 years, Japan has unveiled a newly constructed whaling mother ship, equipped with drone technology for whaling operations in the Antarctic Sea.

LDP Youth Chief Disciplined in Bikini Dancer Crackdown

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Nara Prefecture has disciplined its former Youth Division Chief following a controversial dance party incident.

Japan's Oldest Student Dorm Becomes Battleground

Residents of Japan's oldest student dormitory, self-managed for over 100 years, are digging in as Kyoto University attempts to evict them from the premises.

Cabin Crew Injured on Melbourne-Narita Flight

A Japan Airlines flight en route from Melbourne to Narita Airport encountered sudden severe turbulence on April 1, causing injuries to several cabin crew, including a broken leg.

OpenAI Establishes Its First Asian Hub in Tokyo

American venture company OpenAI, developer of generative AI "ChatGPT," has announced the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo this month.

FOLLOW US
         