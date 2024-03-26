LDP Youth Chief Disciplined in Bikini Dancer Crackdown

NARA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Nara Prefecture has disciplined its former Youth Division Chief following a controversial dance party incident.

In November 2023, an LDP youth gathering in Wakayama City became the center of controversy when dancers in revealing outfits performed in front of approximately 50 attendees, including Diet members and local politicians from the Kinki region. Images obtained by JNN captured a man slipping a tip into the bikini of a dancer, later identified as the LDP Youth Division Chief of Nara Prefecture at the time.

According to the LDP Nara Prefecture, an inquiry confirmed that the individual who gave the tip was indeed the Youth Division Chief. Although not a politician himself, he was serving as the Youth Division Chief and had attended the Kinki Block Conference of the LDP Youth Division.

In response to the LDP Nara Prefecture's inquiries, the former Youth Division Chief stated, "I was quite drunk at the time. I gave a tip after being persuaded, but I realize it was inappropriate and I regret my actions."

In March 2024, the individual was approached while attending an LDP convention in Tokyo. Despite being on his phone for over ten minutes while walking to the nearest station, he refused to comment, stating, "I can't talk about it."

The LDP Nara Prefecture has issued a stern warning as of March 26, 2024, denouncing the behavior as "lacking in dignity," with further disciplinary actions under consideration. The Youth Division Chief had already stepped down from his position in February 2024, prior to the incident coming to light, upon completing his term.

Source: MBS