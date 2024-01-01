Cabin Crew Injured on Melbourne-Narita Flight

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines flight en route from Melbourne to Narita Airport encountered sudden severe turbulence on April 1, causing injuries to several cabin crew, including a broken leg.

According to Japan Airlines, around 3:30 PM on April 1st, while Flight JL774 was flying from Melbourne to Narita Airport, it experienced sudden severe turbulence at an altitude of approximately 5,180 meters, about 150 kilometers southeast of Narita Airport.

Shortly after the seatbelt sign had been illuminated, a cabin crew member who was making rounds inside the cabin twisted their right ankle. Further examination at the hospital revealed a fracture in the right shin.

Additionally, three other cabin crew members suffered sprains, though no passengers were injured.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has classified the incident as an aviation accident and will have the national Transportation Safety Board conduct an investigation into the cause.

Source: 日テレNEWS