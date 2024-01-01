Tokyo Disney Rule Breakers?

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A promotional video released by Tokyo Disney Resort has recently stirred controversy, raising questions on what constitutes official park policy.

The video, released on February 20th, promotes the special spring event "Disney Palooza." It features a group of men and women enjoying a parade, but Disney fans have raised objections, calling it "annoying," "obstructive," and expressing that it would block the view of those behind.

In the video, some people are seen wearing headbands with character ears, and in some scenes, they appear to be holding cameras above their heads, which has raised questions about whether such actions violate the park's rules.

A Disney fan commented, "I take off my headband during parades so that people behind me can see," and "The official stance should be to remove headbands."

Tokyo Disney Resort's official website requests that "when taking photos, please ensure that your camera does not exceed head height. Additionally, for some shows, you may be asked to remove hats or headbands with large decorations."

The controversial scenes in the 44-second PR video appear in six places.

How do actual visitors handle their headbands during parades?

Footage of a parade shot in April 2018 shows that most people sitting along the parade route are not wearing headbands. The same was observed in a parade filmed in April 2023.

Tokyo Disney Resort has been calling for parade viewing etiquette as a "request, not a rule." However, among Disney fans, there is an unwritten rule to remove headbands and not raise hands too high to avoid obstructing others' views.

A Disney fan said, "If one person wears a headband, it can block the view for five or six people," and "I make sure to remove my headband and not raise my hands too much while watching the show."

Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo Disney Resort, commented, "Depending on the content of the show and the viewing environment at the time, our cast members may make requests, but it is not a rule that requires uniform compliance from all guests."

