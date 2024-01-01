A Town of 10,000 Dolls

Chiba Prefecture, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The streets of Katsuura have come alive with Hina dolls, with over 10,000 adding a decorative touch to the city's public spaces, for the celebration of the annual Big Hina Festival.
Source: TBS
The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."
A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.
Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram.
A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.