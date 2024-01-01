Travel | Mar 04

A Town of 10,000 Dolls

Chiba Prefecture, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The streets of Katsuura have come alive with Hina dolls, with over 10,000 adding a decorative touch to the city's public spaces, for the celebration of the annual Big Hina Festival.

Source: TBS

