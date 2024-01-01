Travel | Mar 05

Second Warmest Winter on Record

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Japan's average temperature from December last year to last month was 1.27 degrees Celsius higher than the average, making it the second warmest since statistics began in 1898, following the winter four years ago, which was 1.43 degrees above average.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Tohoku region experienced its warmest winter ever, with temperatures 1.7 degrees above average. The southern part of Kyushu and the Amami region also tied with their record highs.

The JMA attributes this winter's warmth to global warming, the lack of persistence in winter pressure patterns, and the influx of warm air from the south, particularly in February.

Naoshi Nakamura, chairman of the Abnormal Weather Analysis and Review Committee, stated, "It was a truly remarkable warm winter nationwide, ranking second in history."

Source: TBS

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Second Warmest Winter on Record

Japan's average temperature from December last year to last month was 1.27 degrees Celsius higher than the average, making it the second warmest since statistics began in 1898, following the winter four years ago, which was 1.43 degrees above average.

Solar Panels Surrounding Ancient Burial Mounds in Spotlight

Among countless solar panels, a lone burial mound can be seen, sparking controversy over the panels' impact on the landscape.

New Climbing Toll for Mt. Fuji

Starting this summer, a 2,000 yen toll will be required for climbing Mount Fuji.

Nikkei Surpasses 40,000 for First Time

The Tokyo stock market saw the Nikkei average close above 40,000 yen for the first time in history on Monday.

Sparks Fly at Nara's "Omizutori" Festival

The sacred water-drawing "Omizutori" festival has begun at Nara's Todaiji Temple as part of the two-week-long Shuni-e ceremony.

FOLLOW US
         