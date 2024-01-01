Second Warmest Winter on Record

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Japan's average temperature from December last year to last month was 1.27 degrees Celsius higher than the average, making it the second warmest since statistics began in 1898, following the winter four years ago, which was 1.43 degrees above average.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Tohoku region experienced its warmest winter ever, with temperatures 1.7 degrees above average. The southern part of Kyushu and the Amami region also tied with their record highs.

The JMA attributes this winter's warmth to global warming, the lack of persistence in winter pressure patterns, and the influx of warm air from the south, particularly in February.

Naoshi Nakamura, chairman of the Abnormal Weather Analysis and Review Committee, stated, "It was a truly remarkable warm winter nationwide, ranking second in history."

Source: TBS