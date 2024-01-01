Travel | Mar 06

Osaka Expo Showcases International Pavilions

OSAKA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - With the Osaka-Kansai Expo just a year away, the Expo Association has launched a webpage for the first time to showcase information about pavilions from participating countries.

So far, 160 countries and regions have announced their participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo, with over 50 aiming to construct their own uniquely designed "Type A" pavilions.

The webpage "International Pavilions" introduces participating countries in alphabetical order, along with their designs and concepts.

Visitors can get a feel for the distinctive pavilions, such as Austria's bold design inspired by classical music scores and China's pavilion resembling an unfurled traditional calligraphy scroll.

International pavilions are often referred to as "The Flower of Expo." At the Osaka-Kansai Expo, they will be arranged inside the "Ring," a massive wooden structure located in the center of the artificial island Yumeshima.

The Official Participants' Pavilions webpage is part of the Expo Association's website and will be updated periodically with information from various countries as the Expo's opening in April next year approaches.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expo Showcases International Pavilions

With the Osaka-Kansai Expo just a year away, the Expo Association has launched a webpage for the first time to showcase information about pavilions from participating countries.

"Married Rocks" Crumbling from Chiba Earthquakes

Two rocks of different sizes nestled close to each other along Chiba's coastline in Isumi, known as the "Married Rocks," famous for creating a mystical scene with the sunrise and starry skies, are suffering considerable damage from the latest series of earthquakes to strike the region.

AI Robots Begin Food Delivery in Tokyo

A new food and beverage delivery service, controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) robots, is set to launch in parts of Tokyo starting from Wednesday.

Latest AI Cherry Blossom Forecast

The latest cherry blossom forecasts are in, and artificial intelligence (AI) has taken it a step further, predicting what the cherry blossom scene will look like 80 years from now, in 2100. Surprisingly, some regions may not see any blooms at all.

Solar Panels Surrounding Ancient Burial Mounds in Spotlight

Among countless solar panels, a lone burial mound can be seen, sparking controversy over the panels' impact on the landscape.

FOLLOW US
         