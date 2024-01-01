Osaka Expo Showcases International Pavilions

OSAKA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - With the Osaka-Kansai Expo just a year away, the Expo Association has launched a webpage for the first time to showcase information about pavilions from participating countries.

So far, 160 countries and regions have announced their participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo, with over 50 aiming to construct their own uniquely designed "Type A" pavilions.

The webpage "International Pavilions" introduces participating countries in alphabetical order, along with their designs and concepts.

Visitors can get a feel for the distinctive pavilions, such as Austria's bold design inspired by classical music scores and China's pavilion resembling an unfurled traditional calligraphy scroll.

International pavilions are often referred to as "The Flower of Expo." At the Osaka-Kansai Expo, they will be arranged inside the "Ring," a massive wooden structure located in the center of the artificial island Yumeshima.

The Official Participants' Pavilions webpage is part of the Expo Association's website and will be updated periodically with information from various countries as the Expo's opening in April next year approaches.

Source: ANN