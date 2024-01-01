Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

The Hague, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, announced on March 11 the election of Judge Akane as its new President.

In March 2023, Akane was involved in the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine. As a result, she has been placed on a wanted list by the Russian government.

This is the first time a Japanese national has assumed the position of President of the ICC. Akane expressed her honor in being elected and stated, "I will focus on promoting dialogue between the various organs of the court, as well as between counsel and victims' representatives."

Source: TBS