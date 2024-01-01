Society | Mar 12

Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

The Hague, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, announced on March 11 the election of Judge Akane as its new President.

In March 2023, Akane was involved in the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine. As a result, she has been placed on a wanted list by the Russian government.

This is the first time a Japanese national has assumed the position of President of the ICC. Akane expressed her honor in being elected and stated, "I will focus on promoting dialogue between the various organs of the court, as well as between counsel and victims' representatives."

Source: TBS

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

FOLLOW US
         