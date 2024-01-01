Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

The count of vacant homes has been consistently rising, with an increase of 510,000 homes compared to the survey conducted five years ago.

The phenomenon of "akiya," or empty houses, is not new in Japan, but the scale at which it is occurring is unprecedented. This surge is attributed to Japan’s aging population and its declining birthrate, factors that have led to a shrinking household size and a surplus of homes that no longer have occupants.

Vacant homes can lead to a myriad of economic and social issues. Economically, they cause property values to plummet, not only affecting individual property owners but also reducing municipal tax revenues, which are crucial for local governments. Socially, these empty properties can lead to neighborhood decline, creating pockets of urban blight and reducing the overall quality of life for residents.

Moreover, these vacant homes are often concentrated in rural areas where the population exodus to urban centers like Tokyo and Osaka is more pronounced. This rural depopulation exacerbates the problem, leaving entire neighborhoods deserted and infrastructure underused.

The Japanese government has recognized the severity of the issue and has implemented various measures to address it. These include promoting the renovation and repurposing of akiya into rental properties, encouraging prefectures to buy and demolish derelict houses, and providing subsidies for younger generations to move into these areas.

However, these measures face significant hurdles. The cost of renovating old and often dilapidated houses can be prohibitive. Additionally, the bureaucratic process involved in claiming ownership of these properties, many of which have unclear ownership due to heirs being unknown or uninterested, can be daunting.

Source: ANN