Society | May 01

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

The count of vacant homes has been consistently rising, with an increase of 510,000 homes compared to the survey conducted five years ago.

The phenomenon of "akiya," or empty houses, is not new in Japan, but the scale at which it is occurring is unprecedented. This surge is attributed to Japan’s aging population and its declining birthrate, factors that have led to a shrinking household size and a surplus of homes that no longer have occupants.

Vacant homes can lead to a myriad of economic and social issues. Economically, they cause property values to plummet, not only affecting individual property owners but also reducing municipal tax revenues, which are crucial for local governments. Socially, these empty properties can lead to neighborhood decline, creating pockets of urban blight and reducing the overall quality of life for residents.

Moreover, these vacant homes are often concentrated in rural areas where the population exodus to urban centers like Tokyo and Osaka is more pronounced. This rural depopulation exacerbates the problem, leaving entire neighborhoods deserted and infrastructure underused.

The Japanese government has recognized the severity of the issue and has implemented various measures to address it. These include promoting the renovation and repurposing of akiya into rental properties, encouraging prefectures to buy and demolish derelict houses, and providing subsidies for younger generations to move into these areas.

However, these measures face significant hurdles. The cost of renovating old and often dilapidated houses can be prohibitive. Additionally, the bureaucratic process involved in claiming ownership of these properties, many of which have unclear ownership due to heirs being unknown or uninterested, can be daunting.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Foreign Tourists Destroy Japan? | The Dark Side of Inbound Tourism

Now, many foreign tourists come to Japan and enjoy our culture, and our government is trying to make Japan a great tourism country. But, to be honest, we are flooded with many problems. You may say foreign tourists will destroy Japan. Today, I will talk about the reason why myths about Japan exist. What is an inbound nation? (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Unusual Animal Spotted in Sendai Streets

During the Golden Week holidays, an unfamiliar animal was spotted wandering through the city streets.

Shattering Plates for Good Fortune

Mibu Temple in Kyoto kicked off its traditional "Mibu Kyogen" performances on the 29th, featuring the 'Horaku-wari' ceremony, where participants break terra cotta plates in succession.

POPULAR NEWS

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

From Part-Time to President: Young Woman Leads Curry Franchise

Starting May 1, a new president will take the helm at the company that franchises "Curry House CoCo Ichibanya" in Gunma and eight other prefectures. Remarkably, the appointee is a 22-year-old woman who currently works there as a part-time employee, making this a highly unusual promotion.

Brown Bear Rams Truck in Hokkaido Forest

In a startling encounter captured by a dashcam, a brown bear attacked a light truck traveling along a forest road in Nemuro City, Hokkaido.

Fashion Designer Katsura Yumi Dies

The fashion designer Katsura Yumi, who was known for bringing bridal fashion to Japan, has died. She was 94 years old. (NHK)

FOLLOW US
         