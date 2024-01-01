Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

OSAKA, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

Developed by Iwatani Corporation, "Mahoroba" operates by generating electricity through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen from the air, propelling its motor without emitting carbon dioxide, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

The vessel can accommodate up to 150 passengers and will operate three days a week, transporting visitors between Osaka's Nakanoshima and the Expo site in around 60 minutes. This marks the first time a hydrogen fuel cell ship will be commercially operated in Japan.

Yuichi Sano, Director of Iwatani Corporation's Hydrogen Division, stated, "The ship offers a remarkably quiet environment with no vibrations or odors, enhancing the excitement of traveling to the Expo."

Details regarding ticket prices and purchasing methods are expected to be announced shortly.

Source: YOMIURI